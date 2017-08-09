DONATE

Essentia Health Stands Out In National Rankings

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 8 2017
After a visit to the emergency room, you might get a call from the Professional Research Consultants asking how your recent visit went. Those that took the time to complete the survey spoke fondly of Essentia Health-St. Joesph’s Medical Center and their emergency department.

“Really rewarding for the staff that they can actually see that their efforts were noticed, and their leadership that they were able to improve our scores to such a great extent,” said Terry Wurtzberger, Emergency Department Director at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medial Center.

Patients all across the nation were surveyed at over 400 different organizations, proving that patients walking through the emergency department doors at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center are receiving the best quality care. Essentia Health was one of only 9 organizations to win a platinum award for improving quality care in the emergency department.

“Spending more time at the bedside, sitting down and talking to patients so those things they came up with. Doing hourly rounding and we initiated white boards and those types of things to portray a more cohesive team,” Wurtzberger said.

Teamwork is key for many Essentia Health Clinics as well, including the Pillager clinic where Family Medicine Physician Kathy Wimmer was rated in the top 10 percent nationally for providing service.

“We have a great team, that’s how we manage to do what we do all the way from the front desk to the nursing staff,” said Dr. Wimmer.

Also in the top 10 percent was the nurse practitioner from the Pillager clinic.

“That they are satisfied with the care that I provide, they get timely care or that we walk through things makes me know that I am doing a good job and I love that,” said nurse practitioner Kassandra Nelson.

The feedback means a great deal to those that love their job and now know how much other appreciate all they achieve.

“I’m grateful to be able to do what I do, what a blessing to be able to be involved in care of patients and invited into their lives to have that trust. That’s not a small thing and I don’t take it lightly,” Dr. Wimmer said.

The small clinics have received recognition on a large stage, but the people of Essentia Health will continue to work as a team to achieve even more.

