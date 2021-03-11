Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Orthopedic Clinic Now Offering Walk-in Care for Specific Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The clinic will begin providing walk-in care for a wide range of injuries.

According to the release, some of those injuries include:

Sudden injuries that cause swelling or pain

Simple bone breaks (no bone sticking out of the skin)

Muscle, tendon, ligament and joint strains and sprains

Broken collarbones

Shoulder injuries

Torn biceps, triceps or quadriceps

Wrist and forearm injuries

Lower extremity (foot, ankle, knee, hip) injuries

The orthopedic clinic has onsite services include x-ray, casting and splinting, braces and stitches for simple lacerations.

Located at 2014 S 6th St in Brainerd, the clinic is open for walk-in care from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today