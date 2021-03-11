Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Orthopedic Clinic Now Offering Walk-in Care for Specific Injuries
The clinic will begin providing walk-in care for a wide range of injuries.
According to the release, some of those injuries include:
- Sudden injuries that cause swelling or pain
- Simple bone breaks (no bone sticking out of the skin)
- Muscle, tendon, ligament and joint strains and sprains
- Broken collarbones
- Shoulder injuries
- Torn biceps, triceps or quadriceps
- Wrist and forearm injuries
- Lower extremity (foot, ankle, knee, hip) injuries
The orthopedic clinic has onsite services include x-ray, casting and splinting, braces and stitches for simple lacerations.
Located at 2014 S 6th St in Brainerd, the clinic is open for walk-in care from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.