Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Orthopedic Clinic Now Offering Walk-in Care for Specific Injuries

Nick UrsiniMar. 11 2021

The clinic will begin providing walk-in care for a wide range of injuries.

According to the release, some of those injuries include:

  • Sudden injuries that cause swelling or pain
  • Simple bone breaks (no bone sticking out of the skin)
  • Muscle, tendon, ligament and joint strains and sprains
  • Broken collarbones
  • Shoulder injuries
  • Torn biceps, triceps or quadriceps
  • Wrist and forearm injuries
  • Lower extremity (foot, ankle, knee, hip) injuries

The orthopedic clinic has onsite services include x-ray, casting and splinting, braces and stitches for simple lacerations.

Located at 2014 S 6th St in Brainerd, the clinic is open for walk-in care from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

