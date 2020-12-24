Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Re-certified as Primary Stroke Center
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has received re-certification as a primary stroke center. This keeps them as the only hospital in central Minnesota with that certification.
The award was handed out by DNV GL-Healthcare and is given to hospitals that are held to the best practices and standards for stroke patients. Essentia Health says this rare certification is very beneficial for families.
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center was originally certified in 2017. Their new certification is valid until 2023.
