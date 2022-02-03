Essentia Health Plans to Open Clinic, Pharmacy in Deerwood

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Following a positive review during a Deerwood Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, Essentia Health says they’re excited to take another step toward building a new clinic and pharmacy which could open in Deerwood in 2023.

According to a press release, the 6,500-square-foot clinic and 700-square-foot pharmacy would be located at the intersection of Highways 210 and 6, at the site of the former Thoroughbred Carpets. Construction on the approximately $5 million project likely would start this summer or early fall.

This facility would allow Essentia’s many patients in Deerwood and the surrounding area to receive care close to home. The release states that those patients would benefit from a continuum of care that leverages the expertise of more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

“At Essentia, we are always looking for ways to advance our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives, and that includes improving access to high-quality health care,” said Mike Larson, senior vice president of operations at Essentia. “This is a great opportunity to do that, and we’re thrilled at the prospect of establishing a presence in Deerwood.”

Services offered at the clinic would include primary care, specialty care, physical therapy and orthopedics outreach, in a modern space featuring exam rooms, procedure rooms, imaging, lab space, and an area dedicated to physical therapy. All exam rooms would be set up for telehealth visits. A drive-through would accompany the pharmacy.

