Essentia Health Facilities Updates Visitor Policy

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 13 2020

The Essentia Health visitor policy has been updated to protect both patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Only one visitor will be allowed to enter into the facilities to visit a patient per day. Visitors are allowed to visit between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This policy applies to all clinic appointments, inpatient and procedural patient care areas including the emergency department.

Adult COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors except if in a dire situation. Some exceptions in this situation are if the patient is critically unstable as well as those who are determined to be an essential caregiver to the patient.

Everyone who enters an Essentia Health facility will go through a screening process. Visitors are required to wear while inside a facility.

 

