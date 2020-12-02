Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Creates COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 2 2020

Essentia Health has launched a COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard where users can compare COVID-19 case numbers and projections by state. The dashboard will also feature a interactive data map of Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The dashboard collects COVID-19 data by state as well as county where residents can see daily new cases, seven-day positivity rates and more. The goal of the dashboard is to inform communities by providing data in a visual way.

“We hope that community members use this dashboard to better understand the impact of COVID in our region, and how behaviors like physical distancing and masking affect the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Sarah Manney, Essentia Health Chief Medical Information Officer. “As a community we can use this dashboard to observe the changes over time and celebrate as we slow the spread of COVID.”

The dashboard is updated daily, Monday through Friday and users are encouraged to view a three- minute video tutorial which further explains how to navigate the dashboard.

The dashboard was developed by Essentia’s enterprise analytics department and the Essentia Institute of Rural Health.

