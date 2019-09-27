Entrepreneurship and Identity in the Native American Community Discussed At Bemidji Panel

“Conversations on the Creative Economy” is a panel discussion by Minnesota Public Radio. A recent discussion in Bemidji allowed Native American entrepreneurs to talk about identity and entrepreneurship.

“Here in Bemidji, downtown Bemidji at the Northwest Indian Development Center, and we just had a conversation on creative economy with entrepreneurs and very diverse businesses,” said Chris Farrell, host of Conversations on the Creative Economy.

The room filled up quickly as the Native American community gathered to take part in the event. Members on the discussion panel stressed the importance of what it means to start and invest in a business as well as catering to the needs of their people.

“The Native American community is just so critically important if you just think about our history and the possibilities and what’s going on in the Native community, both the challenges and opportunities that are there,” said Farrell.

One of tonight’s panelists is known in the community through her art. She stressed the importance of providing her community the tools, resources and most importantly, the wisdom on what it takes to have a successful and thriving Native American business.

“I took away so much from the discussion, the discussion was so rich. But what I really took away was these businesses are incredible, the businesses are growing, but also are deeply embedded in the Indigenous community” said Farrell.

Tonight’s panel discussion was important in the Native American community because it provided a closer look on what it takes to be a successful Native American entrepreneur.