Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement project has officially started construction in Minnesota today.

After getting the green light to start construction last week, the company held a virtual kick-off event that included comments from state representatives, county mayors, and Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project Vice-President Leo Golden.

