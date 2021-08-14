Emily Man Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Remer
A two-vehicle crash near Remer has resulted in the death of a 77-year-old Emily man.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Matthew Turner of Pine River was north on Highway 6 shortly after noon on Wednesday when he crossed the centerline and struck a southbound Ford Escape. 77-year-old Harold Cook of Emily, who was driving the escape, was not wearing a seat belt.
Cook was transported to Essentia Duluth where he was pronounced dead. Turner was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Crosby hospital.
It is not yet known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
