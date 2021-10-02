Electric Vehicles Showcased in Bemidji for National Drive Electric Week

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s Drive Electric Week in Bemidji, and many electric vehicle owners paid a visit to Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s event on Tuesday night where they were given an opportunity to not only display their vehicles, but to also educate visitors on why they should invest in one.

It was quite an eventful evening for Beltrami Electric Cooperative, when many EV car owners and both local and out-of-town visitors came to visit. Officials at the cooperative are very excited about EVs, as well as the energy efficiency and high performances that they give. There were about 15 different vehicles to look at from various manufacturers, including the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Volt, Tesla Models, Volkswagens, and the the Ford Mustang Mach E.

Visitors were not only able to meet with the vehicle owners to learn more about the key features the cars have to offer, but they were also given the opportunity to ride in them as well. Both Otter Tail Power Company and Minnesota Power Cooperative partnered with Beltrami Electric Cooperative to make this event possible.

Aside from the dozens of vehicles, there were also a variety of treats and beverages for visitors to enjoy, along with branded items for people to take home such as apparel, water bottles, bottles of hand sanitizer, cutlery, and more.

If anyone would like to learn more about electric vehicles, they can do so by visiting https://www.beltramielectric.com/electric-vehicles-evs.

