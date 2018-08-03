Early Morning Fire In Blackduck Forces Evacuation

A fire was reported at Serenity Living Solutions early Friday morning in Blackduck.

At approximately 1:46 a.m. the Beltrami County Dispatch received a 911 call of a structure fire at 441 4th Street NE.

The Blackduck Fire Department responded to the scene where everyone had evacuated the building. There were no reported injuries.

At this time there is no suspicion of foul play and the State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.

The Blackduck Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Bemidji Fire Department, the Kelliher Fire Department, Blackduck Ambulance, Bemidji Ambulance, and the Blackduck Police Department.