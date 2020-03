Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

March 31 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front row seat to the iconic band’s stunning performance at Manchester’s MEN Arena in 2011. Before an ecstatic crowd of 21,000, the band delivers hit after hit, mixing classics with songs from their acclaimed album All You Need Is Now.