Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Clayton Castle
Nov. 14 2017
Five people have been arrested in Crow Wing County as a result of a three-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the county.

The search was executed in the 20000 black of County Road 4 in Breezy Point, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

Those arrested were:

Brook Alexander, 25, for drug possession
Joshua Mcaninch, 26, for an existing arrest warrant and drug possession
Michael Olson, 36, for drug possession
Brienna Rodriguez, 25, for drug sales
John Mertens,50, for drug possession

The search was carried out by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division and assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and the Crosslake Police Departments. Two firearms were recovered in the search and the investigation into the sale of methamphetamine continues.

