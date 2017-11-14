Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County
Five people have been arrested in Crow Wing County as a result of a three-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the county.
The search was executed in the 20000 black of County Road 4 in Breezy Point, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.
Those arrested were:
Brook Alexander, 25, for drug possession
Joshua Mcaninch, 26, for an existing arrest warrant and drug possession
Michael Olson, 36, for drug possession
Brienna Rodriguez, 25, for drug sales
John Mertens,50, for drug possession
The search was carried out by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division and assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and the Crosslake Police Departments. Two firearms were recovered in the search and the investigation into the sale of methamphetamine continues.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Can't wait to see it!... Read More
People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More
Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More
How do I get tickets?... Read More