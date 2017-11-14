Drug Sting Results In Five Arrests In Crow Wing County

Five people have been arrested in Crow Wing County as a result of a three-month investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the county.

The search was executed in the 20000 black of County Road 4 in Breezy Point, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

Those arrested were:

Brook Alexander, 25, for drug possession

Joshua Mcaninch, 26, for an existing arrest warrant and drug possession

Michael Olson, 36, for drug possession

Brienna Rodriguez, 25, for drug sales

John Mertens,50, for drug possession

The search was carried out by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division and assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and the Crosslake Police Departments. Two firearms were recovered in the search and the investigation into the sale of methamphetamine continues.