Drones and Wildfires: A Deadly Combination

Josh Peterson
Aug. 21 2018
Dry conditions in northern Minnesota mean some areas are at increased risk for wildfire. If one happens, the DNR wants recreational drone pilots to remember: ground your gear—because if you fly, we can’t.

“Drones and fires do not mix,” says DNR Assistant Wildfire Aviation Supervisor Matt Woodwick. “If we see a drone over a wildfire, we have to land our firefighting aircraft until we get the drone out of there—and that costs us precious time in suppressing the wildfire.”

This happened last spring during a wildfire in Little Falls: DNR pilots had to land firefighting helicopters because a drone was buzzing overhead.

The reason drones pose such a problem is because they fly at roughly the same altitude as wildfire suppression aircraft—and even a small drone can cause a fire-fighting helicopter to crash if the drone makes contact with the aircraft.

Flying a drone over a wildfire isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal: Federal law prohibits interfering with firefighting operations, and that includes flying a drone over a wildfire.

For more information about drones and wildfires, log onto the National Interagency Fire Center at www.nifc.gov.

