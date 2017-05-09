DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Driver Who Hit Bemidji School Cited For Careless Driving

Mal Meyer
May. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

The driver of a car that hit a Bemidji school bus causing multiple injuries, has been cited for careless driving.

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp, Thomas Lee Nielson, 29 of Chattanooga, TN, was given the citation after a sheriff’s deputy consulted with the County Attorney’s office.

Careless driving in Minnesota is classified as “any person who operates or halts any vehicle upon any street or highway carelessly or heedlessly in disregard of the rights of others, or in a manner that endangers or is likely to endanger any property or any person, including the driver or passengers of the vehicle.” The charge is considered a misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 90 days, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Sheriff Hodapp says that there could be additional charges in the coming weeks as law enforcement finalize their investigation.

The school bus was traveling southbound on Irvine Avenue shortly before 8:00 AM. Nielsen, the driver of the passenger car, had been east bound on South Movil Lake Road and drove through the stop sign, striking the school bus in the right side, according to a press release.

This caused the school bus to lose control, swerving onto the shoulder and then rolling on its side in the ditch. Two children were pinned inside the bus and one had to be extricated by Bemidji Fire and Rescue.

Several students suffered minor injuries from the crash. Five who were obviously injured were transported by ground ambulance to the Emergency Department at Sanford and one was transferred by air ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle who struck the bus was also transported by ground ambulance to Sanford Medical in Bemidji.

A representative for Sanford Health said that anyone who gave permission for media organizations to know their condition status had been release from the medical center as of Wednesday night. There could be other people still at the hospital that were injured, but the hospital could not confirm that information due to confidentiality.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Six Injured In Northern Township Sunday Morning Crash

Names Released In School Bus Crash

Updated: Bemidji Bus Crash

ATV Driver Injured During Beltrami County Rollover Incident

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Emily Johnson said

No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More

Nita Walker said

I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More

Hyde Algo said

Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More

Donald said

Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More

Latest Story

0

BSU Receives Green Ribbon For Eco-Friendly Campus

Bemidji State University is being recognized for its environmentally friendly changes to its campus by the U.S. Department of Education. The
Posted on May. 9 2017

Recently Added

BSU Receives Green Ribbon For Eco-Friendly Campus

Posted on May. 9 2017

Building Considered Total Loss After Menahga Industrial Park Fire

Posted on May. 9 2017

Six Injured In Northern Township Sunday Morning Crash

Posted on May. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.