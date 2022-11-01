Lakeland PBS

Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

Hanky HazeltonOct. 31 2022

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg. The passing vehicle then continued down County Road 21 before possibly turning west onto State Highway 210. The victim did not provide any more information due to conditions being dark.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies investigated the area and found evidence of gunfire on the roadway. The victim was transported to Lakewood Hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The incident is currently under investigation. If anyone observes any suspicious vehicles or hears any gunshots, they are asked to report that information to the Todd County Sheriff’s office at (320) 732-2157.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Fire Destroys Main Lodge at Popular Ski Resort in NW Minnesota

Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss of Barn

In Business: Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji Forgoes Flames for Upgrades

Woman Accused of Setting Fatal Fire Near Cass Lake Charged with Murder

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.