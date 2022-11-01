Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg. The passing vehicle then continued down County Road 21 before possibly turning west onto State Highway 210. The victim did not provide any more information due to conditions being dark.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies investigated the area and found evidence of gunfire on the roadway. The victim was transported to Lakewood Hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The incident is currently under investigation. If anyone observes any suspicious vehicles or hears any gunshots, they are asked to report that information to the Todd County Sheriff’s office at (320) 732-2157.

