Lakeland PBS

Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

Mary BalstadJun. 30 2022

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.

Peterson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

No alcohol was involved in the accident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Plans for Week of July 4th

Crow Wing County Surveying Homeowners, Businesses on Storm Damage

River Water Receding in Flooded Morrison County Community

St. Cloud Man Airlifted to Hospital After ATV Crash in Wadena Co.

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.