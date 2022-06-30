Driver Hospitalized After Items from Trailer Go Through Windshield in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A driver was hospitalized today after items from another driver’s trailer went through his windshield near Ironton in Crow Wing County.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Michael Kollars, 44, of Brainerd was hauling a trailer westbound on Highway 210 in Irondale Township when items from the trailer became dislodged. Falling into the eastbound lane, the items went through the window of an oncoming GMC Envoy driven by 60-year-old Ross Peterson of Albany, Minnesota.

Peterson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

No alcohol was involved in the accident.

