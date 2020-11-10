Lakeland PBS

Dr. Gabriel Warren to Join Bemidji School Board After Election Win

Lakeland News — Nov. 9 2020

Dr. Gabriel Warren

The Bemidji Area School Board will be welcoming a new face to the school district team after three vacant seats were filled that were up for grabs during this year’s election.

Dr. Gabriel Warren, a husband and father of two boys, is an assistant professor of business administration at Bemidji State University. This is Warren’s first time running for any public office, and he’s proud to be given the opportunity to serve as a voice for the community.

Warren will sit on the board for a four-year term and will be sworn in in January.

