Donors Turn Out For Blood Drive at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a great turnout today for a community blood drive hosted by Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and featuring the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile.

As part of safety precautions, the blood drive was divided into two days using two donation buses operating at half capacity, and they received about 100 blood donation units within the two days. About half of the blood that is used at Sanford Bemidji is collected through Memorial Blood Centers.

Memorial Blood Centers will be at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji on September 2nd and 3rd. You can visit their website if you wish to register.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today