Donors Turn Out For Blood Drive at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 14 2020

It was a great turnout today for a community blood drive hosted by Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and featuring the Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile.

As part of safety precautions, the blood drive was divided into two days using two donation buses operating at half capacity, and they received about 100 blood donation units within the two days. About half of the blood that is used at Sanford Bemidji is collected through Memorial Blood Centers.

Memorial Blood Centers will be at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji on September 2nd and 3rd. You can visit their website if you wish to register.

