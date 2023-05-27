Lakeland PBS

DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

Lakeland News — May. 27 2023

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is known as the unofficial start to the summer season, especially in Minnesota. Many will spend the weekend hitting the lakes and launching their boats for the first time since last summer.

Law enforcement says it’s good to brush up on safety precautions when heading out on the lake, such as having enough life jackets for each person on board, as well having all children under the age of 10 wearing a life vest. Officers also want to remind everyone to have fun but also boat responsibly if you choose to have an adult beverage.

“So, boating and alcohol don’t mix. We’d like to see people leave it on shore and just stick with the boating,” said Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Michael Lerchen. “If they do decide to bring alcohol on the boat, we want to see it done responsibly, so that means having a sober driver on the water and on the roadway.”

Throughout the state, boaters on area lakes can expect to see a larger presence from law enforcement on both the roads and water this holiday weekend.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MN State Patrol, DPS Start ‘100 Safest Days’ Campaign to Stop Deadly Summer Crashes

MN Loon Restoration Program Coordinator Discusses Efforts to Reduce Loon Mortality

Brainerd Chamber Hosts Business After Hours at Welcome Center

Ray Gildow Gives His Outlook on Brainerd Lakes Area for Fishing Opener

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.