DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is known as the unofficial start to the summer season, especially in Minnesota. Many will spend the weekend hitting the lakes and launching their boats for the first time since last summer.

Law enforcement says it’s good to brush up on safety precautions when heading out on the lake, such as having enough life jackets for each person on board, as well having all children under the age of 10 wearing a life vest. Officers also want to remind everyone to have fun but also boat responsibly if you choose to have an adult beverage.

“So, boating and alcohol don’t mix. We’d like to see people leave it on shore and just stick with the boating,” said Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Michael Lerchen. “If they do decide to bring alcohol on the boat, we want to see it done responsibly, so that means having a sober driver on the water and on the roadway.”

Throughout the state, boaters on area lakes can expect to see a larger presence from law enforcement on both the roads and water this holiday weekend.

