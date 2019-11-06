DNR Seeking Public Comments On Proposal To Allow Off-Highway Vehicle Access To Huntersville Forest Landing Campground

The Department of Natural Resources is seeking comments from the public on a proposal to allow off-highway vehicle access to certain areas of Huntersville Forest Landing Campground in Huntersville State Forest in northwestern Minnesota.
According to a release from the DNR, off-highway vehicles must be trailed in and out of the campground. The proposal would allow campers with off-highway vehicles to unload at their campsites and access the recreational trails within the state forest from there.
Huntersville State Forest contains over 60 miles of single track off-highway motorcycle trails, according to the DNR. Inside the campground, off-highway vehicle access would be limited to existing roadways and campsites.
The DNR is accepting written comments now through Dec. 9, 2019.
Comments may be submitted via email to david.schotzko@state.mn.us. Or you can mail your comment to Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3296 State Park Road NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.
The DNR will also hold a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Menahga Public High School located at 216 Aspen Ave. SE, Menahga, MN 56464. Participants will be able to discuss the proposal with DNR representatives and submit comments.
By — Malaak Khattab
News Reporter
