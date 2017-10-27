DNR Requires Mandatory CWD Testing During First Days Of Deer Hunting

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday that all deer hunters will be required to have their harvested deer tested and sampled for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after a captive deer tested positive for the disease in Litchfield in Meeker County.

While the DNR does not believe that deer in north central and central Minnesota have CWD, it cannot know for sure without testing.

The DNR says it needs at least 1,800 samples to accurately determine whether or not CWD has spread to the wild deer population.

Sampling is only required the first two days of wild deer hunting season, Nov. 4th and 5th.

You can find more information about the CWD testing and sampling station locations near you at the DNR website.