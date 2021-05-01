DNR Preparing for Take a Mom Fishing Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Mother’s Day around the corner, the DNR hosted a webinar about how Minnesota-resident mothers can fish for free on May 8 and May 9. During most years, the fishing opener and Take a Mom Fishing Weekend fall on the same weekend, but not this year.

Because of that, walleye fishing will not be allowed, but fishing for other species like crappie and sunfish will.

More details on the event next weekend can by found by visiting dnr.state.mn.us/fishing.

