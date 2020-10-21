DNR Grants 2 of 10 Required Permits for Line 3 Replacement Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted two of the ten required DNR permits, licenses, and approvals for the proposed Enbridge Line 3 pipeline replacement project.

Enbridge is proposing to construct a new oil pipeline in Minnesota, replacing its existing Line 3. The DNR says that after careful consideration of applicable state laws, all input received, and the administrative record, it has issued two permits for Gully 30 Fen. This means that the proposed project meets the applicable State of Minnesota environmental regulatory requirements to receive those approvals.

Gully 30 Fen is located in Polk County, near Trail. The management plan requires construction at the safety time of year, practices to protect the fen such as wetland mats to prevent compaction, and establishes construction and post-construction monitoring requirements to ensure impacts are minimal.

The DNR is still considering eight other Line 3-related permits, licenses, and approvals for the proposed Enbridge pipeline replacement project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today