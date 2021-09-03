Lakeland PBS

DNR Eases Burn Restrictions in Central and Northern MN

Chris BurnsSep. 3 2021

Recent rain events in central and northern Minnesota have decreased, but not eliminated, wildfire risk allowing the DNR to adjust restrictions. Restrictions reflect on-the-ground conditions and wildland fire response capacity as assessed on a county-by-county basis.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 3, Class III restrictions are in effect for the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, and Wadena counties, within state jurisdiction. Under these restrictions:

  • No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all state, county, or private lands. Camping stoves are permitted.
  • Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed.
  • No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. Check with your local community for any additional restrictions.
  • Open burning permits are restricted.

The new Class III burning restrictions replace all previous burning, camping, and land management restrictions issued by DNR.

Areas of Closure on the Gunflint Trail and Greenwood Fire remain in place and are not affected by the updated burning restrictions.

