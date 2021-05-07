Lakeland PBS

DNR Continues Investigation of Two Eagles Found Shot Near Blackduck

Betsy Melin — May. 6 2021

The Minnesota DNR is continuing its investigation of the shooting of two bald eagles that were discovered on the banks of the Blackduck river near Blackduck.

The investigation began after an anonymous tip was given to a local conservation officer on April 23. The birds were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was then confirmed that the two eagles were both shot. The investigation is a joint venture.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with information on this incident can call (800) 652-9093.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Dead Bald Eagles Found Near Blackduck Were Apparently Shot

Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Brings Back “I Can!” Program

DNR Preparing for Take a Mom Fishing Weekend

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Introduces Mobile ShelfSaver Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.