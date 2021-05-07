DNR Continues Investigation of Two Eagles Found Shot Near Blackduck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota DNR is continuing its investigation of the shooting of two bald eagles that were discovered on the banks of the Blackduck river near Blackduck.

The investigation began after an anonymous tip was given to a local conservation officer on April 23. The birds were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was then confirmed that the two eagles were both shot. The investigation is a joint venture.

There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with information on this incident can call (800) 652-9093.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today