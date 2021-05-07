DNR Continues Investigation of Two Eagles Found Shot Near Blackduck
The Minnesota DNR is continuing its investigation of the shooting of two bald eagles that were discovered on the banks of the Blackduck river near Blackduck.
The investigation began after an anonymous tip was given to a local conservation officer on April 23. The birds were turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was then confirmed that the two eagles were both shot. The investigation is a joint venture.
There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with information on this incident can call (800) 652-9093.
