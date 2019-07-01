DNR Announces ‘Operation Dry Water’ Over Holiday Weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota State Patrol, county sheriff offices, and other public safety agencies will increase patrols for intoxicated boaters during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to a release, the increased patrols will be in effect July 5 through July 7 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of BWI-related boating accidents and fatalities.

In 2018, alcohol was a factor in half of the deadly boating accidents in Minnesota. That is higher than the five-year average.

More information about Operation Dry Water can be found at operationdrywater.org.