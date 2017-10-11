DONATE

Division Street To Close For Roundabout Construction

Josh Peterson
Oct. 11 2017
As construction continues on the Jefferson / Division roundabout, the project contractor will be closing the road for a week beginning Thursday, October 12.

A detour will be in place for Division traffic, it will direct traffic to Adams Ave, 15th Street and Irvine Ave. Those on Jefferson Ave south are asked to use an alternate route such as Carr Lake Rd. Residents on Jefferson Ave north will have access but only from the east on Division. Access to businesses near the intersection will be available.

Motorists are being asked to plan ahead to avoid this project.

Beltrami County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

