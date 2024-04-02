Distracted driving contributed to one in every 11 crashes in Minnesota from 2019 to 2023. It also contributed to an average of 29 deaths and 146 life-changing injuries per year during that time period, according to the Department of Public Safety.

That’s why law enforcement agencies and traffic safety partners are dedicating extra time in April to educate motorists, enforce the hands-free cell phone law, and help stop other distracting injuries. A distracted driving extra enforcement and awareness campaign that started on April 1 and runs through the end of the month will focus on promoting safety and preventing tragedy.

More statistics on the dangers of distracted driving can be found on the DPS website.