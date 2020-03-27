Lakeland PBS

Distance Learning To Start Monday For Bemidji Area Schools

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 27 2020

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order for the state’s K-12 public schools to transition to distance learning, and this new way of learning brings a great deal of challenges.

Bemidji Area Schools will transition to distance learning on Monday where educational opportunities and learning will no longer be done in a physical school building.

It’s important to know that the distance learning transition is to be done in a home-based setting. No school buildings will be accessible, and if you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to your students’ teacher or the school board.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

