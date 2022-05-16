Lakeland PBS

Disney Junior Live Making Its Way to Sanford Center This Fall

Emma HudziakMay. 16 2022

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza will be making its way to the Sanford Center on September 22nd, 2022.

The show will feature characters from Disney Junior’s series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” Mickey, Minnie, Doc McStuffins, “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” and other Disney Junior favorites live on stage.

The theme of this year’s show “Costume Palooza.” According to a press release, the show will feature characters Mickey, Minnie, and their friends as they get ready to throw a costume party when mysterious weather comes to disrupt the fun. It will be up to Team Marvel Spidey to help save the “Costume Palooza.”

This will be an interactive and immersive show that will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and even some 3D special effects. Favorite hit Disney Junior songs will be also be featured, along with new original music.

Presales begin May 17th, and public on-sale starts on May 20th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

