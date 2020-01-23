Democrats Sue To Overturn Minnesota Assistance Voter Ban

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP)-Two national Democratic groups are suing to overturn Minnesota’s limits on assisting voters. Minnesota law prevents an individual from helping more than three registered voters fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot. The groups challenging the law argue those limits are unconstitutional and especially discriminate against older voters, non-English speakers and people with disabilities. The Star Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arms of U.S. House and Senate Democrats. The groups note that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has urged the Legislature to repeal the limits.

