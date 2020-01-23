Lakeland PBS

Democrats Sue To Overturn Minnesota Assistance Voter Ban

Malaak KhattabJan. 23 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP)-Two national Democratic groups are suing to overturn Minnesota’s limits on assisting voters. Minnesota law prevents an individual from helping more than three registered voters fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot. The groups challenging the law argue those limits are unconstitutional and especially discriminate against older voters, non-English speakers and people with disabilities. The Star Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arms of U.S. House and Senate Democrats. The groups note that Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has urged the Legislature to repeal the limits.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

MN Awarding Over $23 Million in Grants For Broadband Projects

MN Flu Deaths Have Doubled This Season

Number Of Deaths Due To House Fires Increase In Minnesota

League of Women Voters In Park Rapids To Host Program Explaining Upcoming Presidential Primary

Latest Stories

Tyler Glynn Selected As Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation Director

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.