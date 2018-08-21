Delta Dental Breaks Ground In Bemidji

Excitement and optimism was in the air as a new chapter in Bemidji’s history officially broke ground. Bemidji was Delta Dental’s ideal choice for expanding into the future.

With the city growing as a regional center, bringing Delta Dental to the area was a large undertaking for the Greater Bemidji organization, who promoted all aspects that make Bemidji attractive.

Kraus-Anderson and over 200 construction workers will spend the next 12 months building the 38,000 square foot, $11 million facility, but the project won’t end there – there’s also the possibility of expansion in the future.

While the facility will set a new standard for the area, the new Delta Dental Operations and Technology Center is expected to generate 150 new jobs in its first year with plenty of room to grow.

With a tight timeline in place and shovels in the sand, the dirt will be flying well into the future.

Delta Dental’s Bemidji office will include customer service, technology, finance, billing, and the possibility of web development. The facility is expected to open in September of 2019.