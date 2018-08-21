Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Delta Dental Breaks Ground In Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Aug. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

Excitement and optimism was in the air as a new chapter in Bemidji’s history officially broke ground. Bemidji was Delta Dental’s ideal choice for expanding into the future.

With the city growing as a regional center, bringing Delta Dental to the area was a large undertaking for the Greater Bemidji organization, who promoted all aspects that make Bemidji attractive.

Kraus-Anderson and over 200 construction workers will spend the next 12 months building the 38,000 square foot, $11 million facility, but the project won’t end there – there’s also the possibility of expansion in the future.

While the facility will set a new standard for the area, the new Delta Dental Operations and Technology Center is expected to generate 150 new jobs in its first year with plenty of room to grow.

With a tight timeline in place and shovels in the sand, the dirt will be flying well into the future.

Delta Dental’s Bemidji office will include customer service, technology, finance, billing, and the possibility of web development. The facility is expected to open in September of 2019.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

The GOP Welcomes Candidates To Bemidji For A Grand Old Party

Voters Head To The Polls For Minnesota Primary

MN Governor Candidates Hit The Road Before August Primary

Community Spotlight: Honoring Ralph Gracie’s Legacy

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Superintendent Tim Lutz Shares What Parents & Students Will See In New School Year

The school year is approaching fast in Bemidji, and new superintendent Tim Lutz says he’s thrilled and humbled to be serving in such an important
Posted on Aug. 20 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Superintendent Tim Lutz Shares What Parents & Students Will See In New School Year

Posted on Aug. 20 2018

Bemidji Girls Tennis Reloading In 2018

Posted on Aug. 20 2018

Returning Players Set To Power Deer River Football

Posted on Aug. 20 2018

Community Spotlight: Brainerd Woman Wins First In Class At World Horseshoe Tournament

Posted on Aug. 20 2018

CRMC Recognized as Top Hospital in Hip Replacement

Posted on Aug. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.