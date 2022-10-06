Defensive-Minded Brainerd Boys Soccer Excited for Playoffs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd boys soccer team is approaching the end of the regular season and are currently ranked third in the Central Lakes Conference with an 8-3-4 record. With the postseason right around the corner, the Warriors are looking to focus on the little things.

One key thing for the Warriors is that Brainerd has gone unbeaten when hosting opponents, and they seem to believe a lot of it has to do with their communication.

The chemistry between all lines has helped the Warriors win games without necessarily dominating the scoreboard, as they have only scored 21 points compared to the top two teams in the conference both scoring over 30.

“Even though we don’t score a lot, you know what? All you need is one in the net and if you can hang on to it once you’re in the lead, you’ve got the W,” says Brainerd boys soccer head coach Tom Grausam.

Brainerd believes that all 10 guys they put on the field have the ability to put one in the back of the net, which allows them to play outside the box.

The Warriors will look to put a bow on their regular season Thursday, Oct. 6 at home as they host Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:00 p.m.