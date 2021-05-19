Defamation Case From Former Crosby Mayor Against Former Officers to Proceed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the Crow Wing County District Court’s decision of a defamation lawsuit involving former Crosby mayor James Hunter.

In August of 2019, Hunter lost the defamation case against two former members of the Crosby Police Department. Ed Shaw, Hunter’s attorney, argued two claims that were dismissed by the court were based on fact rather than opinion, and the judge agreed. Now that the defamation case is back in court, court proceedings will begin soon.

Shaw says this is a huge step in the right direction to holding individuals of power accountable for their actions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today