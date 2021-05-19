Lakeland PBS

Defamation Case From Former Crosby Mayor Against Former Officers to Proceed

Lakeland News — May. 18 2021

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the Crow Wing County District Court’s decision of a defamation lawsuit involving former Crosby mayor James Hunter.

In August of 2019, Hunter lost the defamation case against two former members of the Crosby Police Department. Ed Shaw, Hunter’s attorney, argued two claims that were dismissed by the court were based on fact rather than opinion, and the judge agreed. Now that the defamation case is back in court, court proceedings will begin soon.

Shaw says this is a huge step in the right direction to holding individuals of power accountable for their actions.

