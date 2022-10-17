Debate Night 2022 – State Representative District 5B
Thursday, October 20 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Gregg Hendrickson (R), Mike Wiener (D)
Thursday, October 20 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Gregg Hendrickson (R), Mike Wiener (D)
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!