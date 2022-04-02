Deadline for Bemidji Parks and Trails Survey Extended

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community now has more time to give feedback on what Bemidji’s recreation areas will look like in the future.

Earlier this week, Lakeland News reported on a survey that’s underway to assess the future of Bemidji’s parks, recreation, and trails. The original deadline for that survey was Monday, April 4th, but that deadline has now been extended to Sunday, April 10th to allow the public more time to provide input.

The main goal of the survey is to update the Bemidji Parks and Trails Strategic System Plan and enhance aspects of these areas that will bring a better experience to the Bemidji community. The survey will look at what amenities certain parks will need.

You can take the survey here.

