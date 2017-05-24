DONATE

Dayton Stands By Threat Over Labor Bill Limiting Minimum Wage

Haydee Clotter
May. 24 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is standing by his threat to veto a bill blocking cities from passing their own minimum wage hikes or sick leave policies, despite sweeteners Republicans added to tempt him.

The two sides agreed late Monday that the Legislature would pass a bill with those limits rather than include the proposal in a budget bill. Dayton vowed at the time he’d veto it.

But the bill unveiled late Tuesday also includes an extension of a new parental leave policy for state employees that’s set to soon expire, ratification of several labor contracts and pension funding increases.

Dayton issued a statement saying it was “unconscionable” that the GOP would pit the financial security of state employees and retirees against the rights of local governments.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

