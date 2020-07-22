Daughters of the American Revolution Cleaning Tombstones to Honor Veterans

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Daughters of the American Revolution is currently working on a service project to honor veterans and preserve history.

The organization is cleaning tombstones at the Garrison Cemetery, which holds veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War. The project will last about two years with some tombstones taking over an hour to clean.

The results of the cleaning are expected to last for up to 10 years.

