Cyclist Sustains Critical Injuries in Accident North of McGregor

Aug. 22 2022

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Shamrock Township yesterday and sent to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, 60-year-old Charles Zila of McGregor sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The report states that Zila was turning out of a gas station near Goshawk Street and went northbound on Highway 65. He reportedly swerved into the driving lane. A Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Devon Lindgren, 30, of Hibbing was also heading north on Highway 65 when he struck Zila.

Zila was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Lindgren and his two passengers, Anthony and Doreen Nagler, 57, of Nashwauk and Hibbing, wore their seat belts. They sustained no injuries in the accident. Zila was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for treatment.

No alcohol was involved in the accident. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Ambulance and North Memorial all assisted on the scene.

Mary Balstad

