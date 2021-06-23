Lakeland PBS

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Offering Impaired Driving Simulation

Chris BurnsJun. 23 2021

The public is invited to participate in an impaired driving simulator at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby and get a crash course on the dangers of drunk driving as well texting while driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

Three different simulators, a pedal kart and distraction goggles, seat belt persuader, and seat belt convincer, will be available for public use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 30 and July 1, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, in CRMC’s parking lot along Highway 210.

In the pedal kart, people will get behind the wheel and put on a pair of virtual reality goggles to experience the dangers of impaired and distracted driving in a controlled environment. Participants get a very real feel for how hard it can be to operate a car while drunk, distracted, or high on drugs. Another simulator lets drivers experience a roll over accident while the others show how a seat belt saves lives during impact.

The simulation is planned in conjunction with Enough Tragedy, a presentation by the husband of an impaired driving victim who is telling his personal story of how the incident forever changed his family’s life on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in Crosby-Ironton Secondary School’s Mayberry Auditorium.

The purpose of the events is to help impaired driving offenders understand the lasting and long-term effects of impaired driving and prevent accidents. There is no cost to attend and no reservation is necessary. CRMC is sponsoring Enough Tragedy with support from Toward Zero Deaths.

By — Chris Burns

