Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Hosts “Wave” Parade
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center was recently recognized by Healthgrades, a national hospital information site, as being in the top 15% in the country for patient care. Today, the medical center continued to prove that honor to be justified as they hosted a “wave” parade for their long-term living residents.
Isolation has been a theme throughout the nation, and no group has experienced the effects of socially distancing more than those living in nursing homes and long-term residencies. Specifically, the long-term residents at CRMC have had their visitations limited to one-on-one throughout this pandemic. Today was simply about bringing a smile back to the faces of those that need it most.
