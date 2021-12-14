Cuyuna Police Department Receives New Radar Unit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Through community match funds and department upgrades, the Cuyuna Police Department’s radar unit received a new technology upgrade.

According to the release, the unit was nearly 30 years old and its aging technology affected accuracy and frequently experienced interference.

“It was like going from a Pinto to a BMW,” said Police Chief Jesse Smith. “People who love radar, love running this new unit. The smart tech allows the ability to track speed from front or back and it transitions automatically to moving or not moving.”

According to the release, in addition to the public safety benefits of monitoring the roadways, the new technology allows the Cuyuna officers opportunities to engage in conversations about it with area residents.

As they demonstrate the improved capabilities of the technology, the officers can build relationships with the community explaining that they pursued acquiring this new technology because ensuring the safety of the community they serve is of utmost importance.

