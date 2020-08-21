Cuyuna Area Connections Plan To Host Virtual Mental Health Presentation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cuyuna Area Connections is partnering with Crow Wing County and Wellness in the Woods to provide a virtual mental health presentation to the elderly community and caregivers.

The presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th to build networks, and to provide mental health education to adults.

Wellness in the Woods Executive Director Jode Freyholtz-London will share personal stories of hope, and visitors will get the chance to connect with others virtually. Additionally, a Wellness Recovery Action Plan will be offered in September for free to seniors.

Adults experiencing stress, anxiety, and social isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic are recommended to join the virtual class.

What to expect from the presentation:

● Learn about three FREE virtual mental health support resources that are currently being offered.

● Network with seniors and mental health leaders

● Hear personal stories of Hope, Recovery, and Resiliency.

The virtual room will be open at 11:45 a.m. on August 26th, and visitors can join using this link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87831414988?pwd= Y1IxSnBNOWM3NGhLQmFPRjhzQTFXZz 09

Meeting ID: 878 3141 4988

Passcode: 839153

Cuyuna Area Connections Coordinator Cassie Carey will be available by phone at 218-821-6975 for any questions or concerns.

