Culver’s In Baxter Hosts Eighth Annual Dairy Days

June is national Dairy month, so what better way to end the celebration than with the eighth annual Dairy Days. Dairy Days is an event hosted by Culver’s in Baxter in conjunction with B&C Dairy Farms located just outside Brainerd.

“The reason why we continue to do it is to make people aware of where their food comes from,” Dan Caughey, Co-Owner of B&C Dairy Farms, said. “We need to educate the people that are removed from the farm and from agriculture.”

At Dairy Days, People learned about Dairy Products, and what it takes to be a dairy farmer.

“The dairy industry works hard, us dairy farmers, and all the dairy farmers work hard, take care of their cows, take care of the environment, and it’s our livelihood.” Rosanne Caughey, Co-Owner of B&C Dairy Farms, said.

To get a first-hand look at a farmer’s daily duties many local media members, government officials, and other local celebrities participated in a cow milking contest. I also was able to get in on the fun, as they asked me to participate in the cow milking contest, something that I’ve never done before.

“A lot of them have never milked a cow before so it’s kind of intimidating getting under that big animal that has four feet and weighs about 1,300 pounds,” Rosanne Caughey said. “It can be a little scary.”

And my inexperience showed, as I was only able to produce three quarters of an ounce in the time limit, finishing near the bottom of the pack. Tiffany Hulinsky was no coward when it came to milking, she went home with first place producing almost three ounces of milk.

“I’ve done that a few times growing up, and I’ve been kicked once or twice, so I know how to brace myself against the cow and get ready for it.” Tiffany Hulinsky, Central Lakes College Agriculture Program Coordinator, said.

There was also a hay throwing contest, and a custard eating contest, but at the end of the day it was all about the educational experience.

“We need to remind people to eat dairy, milk has nine essential vitamins and your body needs that to keep going,” Rosanne Caughey said. “And our cows need to be employed, so the more cheese you eat and the more milk you drink, the better everybody is.”