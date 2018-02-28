Cub Scouts Clear Fire Hydrants In Bemidji Neighborhoods

The Bemidji Fire Department teamed up with Cub Scouts Pack #82 to clear a few hydrants in the wake of last night’s fire.

32 Cub Scouts from kindergarten to the 5th grade helped out. They were split into teams to clear hydrants near Lincoln Elementary School, and a fire truck followed them to make sure they were safe. The Bemidji Fire Department reports there have been almost 20 fires in the area in 2018 so far. It’s a reminder to make sure hydrants are clear.

Janel Samuelson, Pack 82 of Bemidji Cub Master says, “In lieu of some recent house fires and structure fires, we felt it was important to give back to the community and be able to show our support and really to show the community that we are here to help where we can.”

Justin Sherwood, a Bemidji Fire Captain, adds, “While there is no ordinances or anything requiring people in Bemidji to clear out a hydrant, we are asking them to adopt a hydrant for the rest of the season and do their best to clean it out. If you know any neighbors or have any elderly neighbors or people with disabilities, help them out too.”

Each Cub Scout who helped tonight earned their “Messenger of Peace” patch.