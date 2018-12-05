Lakeland PBS
Crystal Brook Senior Living Facility Hosts Grand Opening In Park Rapids

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 5 2018
Welcome to Crystal Brook. The 80-unit senior living facility is now available to all seniors in the Park Rapids area.

“This has been a 4-year vision or more to bring senior lifestyle housing to the community of Park Rapids. What we mean by senior lifestyle housing is both independent and assisted living and an aging in place model,” says Katie Perry, the chief development and strategy officer for Knute Nelson. Knute Nelson is the non-profit organization that brought Crystal Brook to Park Rapids.

Crystal Brook is an $18-million investment in the Park Rapids community. The living facility has various amenities, including a town center, fitness center, underground parking, a free continental breakfast, walking paths and much more. Because of the facility, 40 new jobs will be coming to Park Rapids.

“The staff are trained to follow all policies, procedures and regulations and through that training and the passion through our organization, we highly value the high level of care that these residents should receive and will receive here at Crystal Brook,” says Ashley Ylitalo, the housing administrator for Crystal Brook.

Crystal Brook is designed to be the senior’s home. They have the opportunity of decorating their units however they would like and they have access to all the amenities in the facility.

“People keep moving in regularly and it’s getting to know people and getting in on the activities that they offer and that’s just kind of beginning too,” says Gail Manlove, a resident of Crystal Brook.

Many organizations played a role in bringing Crystal Brook to Park Rapids. For now, seniors are excited to have a new place to socialize.

“My family helped me move and they think it’s a very nice place. They’re glad for me that I have this nice place to go,” says Manlove.

Crystal Brook first broke ground in June of 2017.

