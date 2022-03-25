Crow Wing County Using Pandemic Recovery Funds for Sewer, Water Infrastructure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County is receiving more pandemic recovery funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan, and part of that funding will go towards the county’s sewer and water infrastructure.

The county will be receiving over $2 million in relief aid. County Administrator Tim Houle said at a recent county board meeting that they have planned for the use of those funds and that they won’t need to be spent until 2026, making it prudent to wait for a while to see how the economy fares.

$229,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be distributed to three different sanitary sewer districts: North Long Lake, which will be receiving $52,000, Garrison-Kathio, which will be getting $67,000, and Serpent Lake, which will be receiving the remaining $110,000.

Houle said that for two of the districts, the money will go toward replacing electronic warning systems in case of flooding or other problems. For North Long Lake, the funding will replace and elevate four manholes to help control storm water infiltration.

Other county funding from the American Rescue Plan will go towards Community Services and Human Resources to help strengthen the community.

