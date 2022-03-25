Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Using Pandemic Recovery Funds for Sewer, Water Infrastructure

Lakeland News — Mar. 24 2022

Crow Wing County is receiving more pandemic recovery funding thanks to the American Rescue Plan, and part of that funding will go towards the county’s sewer and water infrastructure.

The county will be receiving over $2 million in relief aid. County Administrator Tim Houle said at a recent county board meeting that they have planned for the use of those funds and that they won’t need to be spent until 2026, making it prudent to wait for a while to see how the economy fares.

$229,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be distributed to three different sanitary sewer districts: North Long Lake, which will be receiving $52,000, Garrison-Kathio, which will be getting $67,000, and Serpent Lake, which will be receiving the remaining $110,000.

Houle said that for two of the districts, the money will go toward replacing electronic warning systems in case of flooding or other problems. For North Long Lake, the funding will replace and elevate four manholes to help control storm water infiltration.

Other county funding from the American Rescue Plan will go towards Community Services and Human Resources to help strengthen the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Exchange Student from Ukraine Starts Fundraiser for Humanitarian Aid

Crow Wing County Gives Update on Child Out-of-Home Placement

Two Men Sentenced for 2020 Bank Robbery in Crow Wing County

Crow Wing Co. Property Owner Seeking Legal Help to Remove Restrictions on Land

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.