Crow Wing County to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Crow Wing County will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on March 3 and March 4 for residents 65 and older. Appointments will be required. Registration is open now at crowwing.us.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for Crow Wing County residents age 65 and older on Wednesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 4. You must be age 65 or older to be vaccinated due to the current priority order set by the Minnesota Department of Health. The vaccine offered at the clinics will be the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose in about 4-6 weeks following the first dose.

Clinics will be held at Crow Wing County Community Services building at 204 Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Appointments are required and you must be 65 years of age or older. They ask that those participating arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time to help adhere to social distancing requirements.

There will be two clinics available. Each person participating is asked to register for only one clinic. They will take place on Wednesday, March 3 from 8:30 AM-4:30 PM, and Thursday, March 4 from 8:30 AM-5:00 PM.

Registration is being taken on the Crow Wing County website at crowwing.us. If you are unable to access a computer for registration, please call 218-824-1289.

Crow Wing County is also allowing pre-registration for at-home vaccines for homebound residents. COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration is now available for Crow Wing County homebound residents age 65 and older. The opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in your own home is for residents who are unable to travel to primary care providers or have difficulty in getting to a medical provider. You can register here.

Registration by phone is also available by calling 218-824-1289. Please be ready to provide your name, date of birth, address, phone, and email address (if you have one).

