Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death Of Man Found On Lake Mary
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was found on a lake late Tuesday afternoon near Emily.
According to Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, John Michael Ritter of Rogers was found Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. after his wife reported she had found him unresponsive on his back near his fish house on Mary Lake in Emily. Attempts to revive him by first responders were unsuccessful. According to a release, Ritter was from Rogers but had a cabin on Mary Lake.
Ritter’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No foul play is expected.
