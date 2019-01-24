Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death Of Man Found On Lake Mary

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 23 2019
Leave a Comment

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man who was found on a lake late Tuesday afternoon near Emily.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, John Michael Ritter of Rogers was found Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. after his wife reported she had found him unresponsive on his back near his fish house on Mary Lake in Emily. Attempts to revive him by first responders were unsuccessful. According to a release, Ritter was from Rogers but had a cabin on Mary Lake.

Ritter’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No foul play is expected.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rollover Traps Brainerd Man In Car On Highway 371

Official “OK” Given At Jaycees Fishing Extravaganza Ice Check

Brainerd Woman Dies From Injuries After Clothes Catch On Fire

Scott Goddard Sworn In As Crow Wing County Sheriff

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

New Initiative Aims To Improve Access To Quality And Affordable Health Care

A new partnership between the Initiative Foundation, First Children’s Finance, and the Minnesota Department of Health and Human Services is
Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Latest Stories

New Initiative Aims To Improve Access To Quality And Affordable Health Care

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Fire Results In Total Loss Of Commercial Structure Near Backus

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

MnDOT Completes Five-Year Study On Speed Limits

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Post Office To Resume Operations In Bowlus Next Week

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Brainerd Girls Basketball Falls To St. Cloud Apollo

Posted on Jan. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.